Comparison of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST)

This is a contrast between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 45,669 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeyondSpring Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BeyondSpring Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 13.75%. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.