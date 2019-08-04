Comparison of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.