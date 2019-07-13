Comparison of BEST Inc. (BEST) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 33 0.87 N/A 2.47 13.30

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST Inc. 0.00% -12.5% -4.6% Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BEST Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Werner Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Werner Enterprises Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BEST Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BEST Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BEST Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.55% and an $8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 35.92%. The data provided earlier shows that BEST Inc. appears more favorable than Werner Enterprises Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BEST Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.9% and 69.8%. Insiders owned roughly 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.2% of Werner Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BEST Inc. -19.4% -17.18% -11.4% -18.86% -57.19% 17.27% Werner Enterprises Inc. 1.33% -4.57% -6.15% -1.23% -11.66% 11.1%

For the past year BEST Inc. has stronger performance than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Werner Enterprises Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BEST Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.