Comparison of BEST Inc. (BEST) and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

As Trucking businesses, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 33 1.04 N/A 2.43 14.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BEST Inc. and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BEST Inc. and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -3.1% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 5.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BEST Inc. and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

BEST Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 90.48% and an $8 consensus target price. On the other hand, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 30.17% and its consensus target price is $41.33. The results provided earlier shows that BEST Inc. appears more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BEST Inc. and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. -5.51% 8.8% 14.29% 7.4% 11.27% 42.96%

For the past year BEST Inc. was less bullish than Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors BEST Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options. The company operates a fleet of approximately 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.