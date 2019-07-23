Comparison of Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Both Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.44 N/A 0.60 18.38 Hess Corporation 59 2.87 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Berry Petroleum Corporation and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Berry Petroleum Corporation and Hess Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Hess Corporation is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Hess Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Hess Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Hess Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65 average price target and a 7.90% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86% Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation was less bullish than Hess Corporation.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.