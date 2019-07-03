Comparison of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 29 3.44 N/A 2.25 13.45 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 16 3.27 N/A 1.02 14.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc. ESSA Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of ESSA Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 0.7% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.22 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.95% and an $38 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares and 41.5% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. 0.97% 4.25% 4.46% -10.7% -20.63% 11.98% ESSA Bancorp Inc. -0.52% -0.52% -5.78% -6.07% 2.78% -2.82%

For the past year Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. beats ESSA Bancorp Inc.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.