Comparison of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Both Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 2.01 N/A 16328.66 0.01 MBIA Inc. 9 2.81 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.7% of MBIA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has weaker performance than MBIA Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.