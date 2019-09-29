Comparison of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Since Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 306,450 0.86 1.35M 28640.36 10.78 American Financial Group Inc. 104 2.01 72.20M 7.87 13.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and American Financial Group Inc. American Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of American Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 440.53% 7.4% 3.7% American Financial Group Inc. 69,758,454.11% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s 0.85 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares and 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.07% -4.11% -5.29% -0.17% 1.72% 0.87% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Financial Group Inc.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.