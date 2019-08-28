Comparison of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We are contrasting Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 76.06% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 86.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
