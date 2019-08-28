Comparison of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

We are contrasting Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 76.06% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benitec Biopharma Limited and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.11% and 86.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Benitec Biopharma Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.