Comparison of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Repligen Corporation 75 18.16 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Repligen Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Repligen Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Repligen Corporation is $110, which is potential 34.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1% are Repligen Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.