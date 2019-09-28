Comparison of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Benitec Biopharma Limited and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,261,173,184.36% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 53,401,094.61% -76.6% -47.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.