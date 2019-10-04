Comparison of Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Both Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 0.22 40.61M -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Benitec Biopharma Limited and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Benitec Biopharma Limited and Athenex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,267,902,274.64% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 285,985,915.49% -109.1% -66.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance while Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.