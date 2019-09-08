Comparison of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Both Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 34 3.12 N/A -1.66 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 17 8.47 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Benefitfocus Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Benefitfocus Inc. is $51.75, with potential upside of 99.50%. On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential downside is -17.59% and its consensus target price is $21.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Benefitfocus Inc. seems more appealing than Carbon Black Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.96% and 71.8%. Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34% Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance while Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.