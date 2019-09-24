Comparison of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.63 N/A -2.33 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 1746.05 N/A -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.43 beta indicates that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Zogenix Inc. has a consensus target price of $58.75, with potential upside of 38.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. 0.1% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.