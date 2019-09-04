Comparison of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 21.93 N/A -2.33 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 5.12 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, which is potential 221.64% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.