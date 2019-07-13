Comparison of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

We are comparing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 55.88 N/A -2.33 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 32.43 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s 189.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioTime Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 40.6%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioTime Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BioTime Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.