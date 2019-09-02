Comparison of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.26 N/A -2.33 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 600.00% and its average target price is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.6% and 10.9%. About 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.