Comparison of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 54.64 N/A -2.33 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 58.98 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -31.77% and its average price target is $7.69.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 81.8%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.