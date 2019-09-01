Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2793.46 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 4.82 beta which makes it 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3 is Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 424.02%. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 68.38%. Based on the results given earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.