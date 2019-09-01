Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.39 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.02 beta. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 424.02% at a $3 consensus price target. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 consensus price target and a 41.36% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.