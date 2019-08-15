Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 343.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 46.35% respectively. About 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.