Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.37 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.02 beta. From a competition point of view, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.