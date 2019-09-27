Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.01 32.86M -0.06 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 5,508,801,341.16% -80.6% -8.6% MacroGenics Inc. 316,619,115.55% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.02 beta. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $27, which is potential 115.83% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.