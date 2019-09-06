Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.02. From a competition point of view, KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 424.02% at a $3 consensus target price. On the other hand, KemPharm Inc.’s potential upside is 31.25% and its consensus target price is $1.05. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.