Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 19.43 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.04 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The consensus target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 395.87%. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.43, while its potential upside is 105.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 95.3%. Insiders held 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.