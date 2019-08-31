Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.51 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.02 and it happens to be 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 424.02% for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $3. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 796.23%. The results provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.