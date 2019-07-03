Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.08 beta indicates that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 108.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -3.61 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 383.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. About 6% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.