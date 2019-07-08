Comparison of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 86.94 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.08 beta means Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 108.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 376.19% at a $3 average target price. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 454.04% and its average target price is $24.17. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 68.3%. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6%. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.