Comparison of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

This is a contrast between Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse Inc. 22 0.34 N/A 1.90 10.94 Hubbell Incorporated 119 1.49 N/A 6.70 18.04

In table 1 we can see Bel Fuse Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hubbell Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bel Fuse Inc. is currently more affordable than Hubbell Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bel Fuse Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Hubbell Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $135 consensus price target and a 7.76% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bel Fuse Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.72% and 87.6%. Insiders held roughly 3.08% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Hubbell Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bel Fuse Inc. -6.64% -19.94% -12.97% -19.16% 5.32% 12.92% Hubbell Incorporated -4.34% -2.85% 3.38% 9.85% 15.24% 21.64%

For the past year Bel Fuse Inc. was less bullish than Hubbell Incorporated.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated beats Bel Fuse Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.