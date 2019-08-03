Comparison of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

We will be comparing the differences between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 33.77 N/A -12.75 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 141.57 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. In other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

BeiGene Ltd. has a 52.41% upside potential and an average price target of $210. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 217.85% and its consensus price target is $39. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Revance Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.