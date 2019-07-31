Comparison of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.99 N/A -11.97 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Liquidity

7.5 and 7.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 117.65% stronger performance.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Histogenics Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.