Comparison of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

This is a contrast between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 33.04 N/A -12.75 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeiGene Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility and Risk

BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BeiGene Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a 54.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $210. Competitively the average target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 133.16% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 11.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.