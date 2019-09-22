Comparison of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.12 N/A -12.75 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility & Risk

BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. ARCA biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BeiGene Ltd. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd. has a 51.64% upside potential and an average target price of $205.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.