Comparison of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 240 4.08 N/A 4.81 46.85 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 6 0.61 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Becton Dickinson and Company and Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Becton Dickinson and Company and Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -102.7%

Liquidity

Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Valeritas Holdings Inc. are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Valeritas Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Becton Dickinson and Company and Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Becton Dickinson and Company’s upside potential is 7.45% at a $275.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Becton Dickinson and Company and Valeritas Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 71.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares. Comparatively, Valeritas Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -2.98% -8.44% -8.01% -7.34% -0.78% 0.04% Valeritas Holdings Inc. -21.43% -8.04% -28.01% -73.26% -80.49% -11.29%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company had bullish trend while Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats Valeritas Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.