Comparison of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Both Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 246 4.00 N/A 4.80 52.69 Utah Medical Products Inc. 88 8.73 N/A 3.89 23.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Becton Dickinson and Company and Utah Medical Products Inc. Utah Medical Products Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Becton Dickinson and Company. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Becton Dickinson and Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Becton Dickinson and Company and Utah Medical Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Becton Dickinson and Company has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Utah Medical Products Inc. are 6.5 and 5.4 respectively. Utah Medical Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Becton Dickinson and Company and Utah Medical Products Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Utah Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Becton Dickinson and Company is $274, with potential upside of 8.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Becton Dickinson and Company and Utah Medical Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 70.4%. 0.1% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.28% -0.18% 8.06% -2.9% -4.07% 9.52%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company has stronger performance than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Utah Medical Products Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.