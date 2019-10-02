Comparison of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Both Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 254 2.19 269.11M 4.80 52.69 Masimo Corporation 151 3.90 49.18M 3.55 44.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Becton Dickinson and Company and Masimo Corporation. Masimo Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Becton Dickinson and Company. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Becton Dickinson and Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 106,040,665.14% 4.4% 1.7% Masimo Corporation 32,617,057.97% 21.3% 17.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.12 beta indicates that Becton Dickinson and Company is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Masimo Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Masimo Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Becton Dickinson and Company and Masimo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Masimo Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Becton Dickinson and Company has a 10.20% upside potential and an average price target of $274. Competitively Masimo Corporation has an average price target of $175, with potential upside of 22.75%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Masimo Corporation seems more appealing than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Becton Dickinson and Company and Masimo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 85.6%. 0.1% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Masimo Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company was less bullish than Masimo Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats Masimo Corporation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.