Comparison of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

We are contrasting Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 244 4.00 N/A 4.80 52.69 Glaukos Corporation 72 10.85 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Becton Dickinson and Company and Glaukos Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% Glaukos Corporation 0.00% -6.9% -5.8%

Volatility and Risk

Becton Dickinson and Company is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Glaukos Corporation’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Glaukos Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Glaukos Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and Glaukos Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Glaukos Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Becton Dickinson and Company has an average price target of $271.5, and a 7.17% upside potential. On the other hand, Glaukos Corporation’s potential upside is 20.51% and its average price target is $74.75. The data provided earlier shows that Glaukos Corporation appears more favorable than Becton Dickinson and Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares and 0% of Glaukos Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Glaukos Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Glaukos Corporation 6.84% 6.05% 18.55% 30.96% 106.52% 45.42%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company has weaker performance than Glaukos Corporation

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Glaukos Corporation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. It markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and internationally, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.