Comparison of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) and Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) and Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) have been rivals in the Residential Construction for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA Inc. 11 0.19 N/A -0.77 0.00 Select Interior Concepts Inc. 12 0.55 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Beazer Homes USA Inc. and Select Interior Concepts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) and Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -0.9% Select Interior Concepts Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares and 72.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Select Interior Concepts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Beazer Homes USA Inc. 6.64% 20.33% -13.95% -2.66% -8.79% 23.63% Select Interior Concepts Inc. 4.09% -4.42% -8.03% 49.48% 0% 52.26%

For the past year Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Select Interior Concepts Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Select Interior Concepts Inc. beats Beazer Homes USA Inc.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.