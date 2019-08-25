Comparison of BCB Bancorp Inc. (BCBP) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC)

Both BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.27 N/A 1.20 10.68 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.34 N/A 2.32 12.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BCB Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BCB Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BCB Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.1% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12% of BCB Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91%

For the past year BCB Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors BCB Bancorp Inc.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.