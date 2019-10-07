Comparison of BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital Corporation 5 1.31 60.74M 0.27 15.90 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 22 33.26 123.83M 1.02 21.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BBX Capital Corporation and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. BBX Capital Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BBX Capital Corporation and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital Corporation 1,334,006,852.32% 0% 0% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 573,818,350.32% 11.7% 2%

Risk and Volatility

BBX Capital Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.78 beta. Competitively, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.5% of BBX Capital Corporation shares and 85% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares. 3.2% are BBX Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BBX Capital Corporation -2.05% -8.3% -22.34% -29.46% -50.52% -24.78% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. 0.61% 5.8% -0.32% 9.74% 4.47% 18.44%

For the past year BBX Capital Corporation had bearish trend while Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. beats BBX Capital Corporation.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 39 million square feet of property, including 25,943 multifamily rental units. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.