Comparison of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Both Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and CRH Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 76 3.83 N/A 2.55 29.76 CRH Medical Corporation 3 1.66 N/A 0.04 66.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Baxter International Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation. CRH Medical Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Baxter International Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Baxter International Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CRH Medical Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Baxter International Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 9.7% CRH Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Baxter International Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CRH Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$84.75 is Baxter International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Baxter International Inc. and CRH Medical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 0% respectively. Baxter International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. -0.98% -4.61% 4.5% 19.63% 6.66% 15.38% CRH Medical Corporation -2.37% 2.13% -13.25% -11.38% -18.87% -5.57%

For the past year Baxter International Inc. has 15.38% stronger performance while CRH Medical Corporation has -5.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors CRH Medical Corporation.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

CRH Medical Corporation provides products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures; and CRH OÂ’Regan System, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades IÂ–IV. The company distributes the CRH OÂ’Regan System, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.