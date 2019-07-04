Comparison of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International Inc. 75 3.78 N/A 2.55 29.76 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 7.44 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Baxter International Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 9.7% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Antares Pharma Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Baxter International Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Antares Pharma Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Antares Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Baxter International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Baxter International Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$84.75 is Baxter International Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.27%. On the other hand, Antares Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 165.10% and its average target price is $9.04. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Antares Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Baxter International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Baxter International Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 41.7%. 0.2% are Baxter International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Antares Pharma Inc. has 7.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Baxter International Inc. -0.98% -4.61% 4.5% 19.63% 6.66% 15.38% Antares Pharma Inc. -3.38% 2.88% -9.21% -21.43% 14.4% 5.15%

For the past year Baxter International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Antares Pharma Inc.

Summary

Baxter International Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Antares Pharma Inc.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company operates through two segments, Hospital Products and Renal. The Hospital Products segment manufactures intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products. This segment also provides products and services related to pharmacy compounding, drug formulation, and packaging technologies. The Renal segment provides products to treat end-stage renal disease, irreversible kidney failure, and acute kidney therapies. This segment offers products for various treatment continuums, such as technologies and therapies for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy, and additional dialysis services. The company sells its products for use in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctorsÂ’ offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. It offers its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. The company has a collaboration agreement with JW Holdings Corporation to co-develop and distribute parenteral nutritional products containing a novel formulation of omega 3 lipids; and agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop certain acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. It also has a strategic partnership with ScinoPharm Taiwan, Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize five injectable drugs for cancer treatments, such as lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and breast cancer, as well as medication to treat nausea and vomiting, and side effects of chemotherapy. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.