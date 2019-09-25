Comparison of Bat Group Inc. (GLG) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

As Credit Services companies, Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bat Group Inc. 1 3.26 N/A -0.72 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 471 7.69 N/A 31.87 15.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bat Group Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bat Group Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 197.6% 158.6% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Bat Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. From a competition point of view, Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Bat Group Inc. and Credit Acceptance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bat Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Credit Acceptance Corporation’s average price target is $467.5, while its potential downside is -1.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Bat Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.65% of Bat Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Credit Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bat Group Inc. -7.42% -23.02% -75.74% -76.7% -88.94% -78.74% Credit Acceptance Corporation -2.99% -0.86% -3.4% 15.36% 27.26% 25.22%

For the past year Bat Group Inc. had bearish trend while Credit Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Credit Acceptance Corporation beats Bat Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.