Comparison of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (BSET) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) are two firms in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 16 0.27 N/A 0.49 26.13 Fuling Global Inc. 2 0.24 N/A 0.63 3.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and Fuling Global Inc. Fuling Global Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated and Fuling Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 0.00% 3.1% 2.1% Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.77 beta. From a competition point of view, Fuling Global Inc. has a 0.35 beta which is 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated. Its rival Fuling Global Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fuling Global Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.2% of Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated shares and 2.4% of Fuling Global Inc. shares. Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 70.91% of Fuling Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated 1.19% -18.39% -28.12% -33.75% -48.98% -36.23% Fuling Global Inc. -5.05% -0.48% -11.54% -44.95% -40% -46.23%

For the past year Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated has stronger performance than Fuling Global Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated beats Fuling Global Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations. As of September 16, 2017, the company operated a network of 91 company-and licensee-owned stores. It also provides shipping, delivery, and warehousing services to customers in the furniture industry. In addition, the company owns and leases retail store properties. It also distributes its products through other multi-line furniture stores, Bassett galleries or design centers, specialty stores, and mass merchants. Bassett Furniture Industries was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.