Comparison of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.78 N/A 0.11 12.14 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.85 N/A 0.22 10.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Barnwell Industries Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation. HighPoint Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Barnwell Industries Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -18.5% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Barnwell Industries Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. HighPoint Resources Corporation’s 228.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnwell Industries Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Barnwell Industries Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 242.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Barnwell Industries Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.4% and 98%. About 4.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of HighPoint Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. 1.49% 1.66% 0.01% -18.57% -30.62% 2.25% HighPoint Resources Corporation -4.24% -15.67% -12.06% -49.55% -63.67% -9.24%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc. has 2.25% stronger performance while HighPoint Resources Corporation has -9.24% weaker performance.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.