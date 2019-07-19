Comparison of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 5 0.10 N/A 0.82 4.69 National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.58 N/A 0.19 143.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. National Vision Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.2% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival National Vision Holdings Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 69.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.5% and 0% respectively. About 1.1% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are National Vision Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -5.62% -13.84% -39.5% -37.94% -37.44% -3.74% National Vision Holdings Inc. 4.17% -5.3% -17.12% -36.83% -16.06% -1.67%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than National Vision Holdings Inc.