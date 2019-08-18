Comparison of Barnes Group Inc. (B) and Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) and Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been rivals in the Industrial Equipment & Components for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group Inc. 54 1.53 N/A 3.13 16.64 Pentair plc 39 2.07 N/A 2.19 17.69

Table 1 demonstrates Barnes Group Inc. and Pentair plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pentair plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Barnes Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Barnes Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pentair plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barnes Group Inc. and Pentair plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.4% Pentair plc 0.00% 20% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Barnes Group Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. Pentair plc on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Barnes Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pentair plc are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Barnes Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pentair plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Barnes Group Inc. and Pentair plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Pentair plc 0 2 1 2.33

Barnes Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 31.90% and an $60 consensus target price. Pentair plc on the other hand boasts of a $44.33 consensus target price and a 22.53% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Barnes Group Inc. looks more robust than Pentair plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of Barnes Group Inc. shares and 93.3% of Pentair plc shares. About 2.2% of Barnes Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Pentair plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes Group Inc. -4.93% -8.15% -8.25% -11.32% -21.71% -2.95% Pentair plc -1.2% 3.77% -0.08% -5.78% -10.51% 2.73%

For the past year Barnes Group Inc. had bearish trend while Pentair plc had bullish trend.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment, as well as heat management solutions designed to provide thermal protection to temperature sensitive fluid applications, and engineered electrical and fastening products for electrical, mechanical, and civil applications. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.