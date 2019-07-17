Comparison of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 14 1.75 N/A 1.13 12.40

Table 1 highlights Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Enable Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Enable Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 6.8% 4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Enable Midstream Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Enable Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 11.03% and its average price target is $15.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Enable Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 13.2%. Comparatively, Enable Midstream Partners LP has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund -0.97% -0.49% 4.49% 1.66% -2.55% 15.17% Enable Midstream Partners LP 1.81% 4.39% -10.58% -5.52% -7.33% 3.7%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was more bullish than Enable Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Enable Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, utilities, and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s natural gas gathering and processing assets are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana; crude oil gathering assets are located in North Dakota; and natural gas transportation and storage assets extend from western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana, from Louisiana to Illinois, in Oklahoma, and from Louisiana to Alabama. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure assets included approximately 12,900 miles of gathering pipelines; 14 processing plants with 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity; approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines; approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines; and 8 natural gas storage facilities with 85.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.