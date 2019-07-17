Comparison of Banner Corporation (BANR) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.61 N/A 4.09 12.99 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 27 2.78 N/A 2.28 12.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Banner Corporation and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banner Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Banner Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.3% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Banner Corporation has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Banner Corporation shares and 33.4% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Banner Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation -1.68% -3.4% -10.54% -14% -7.73% -0.65% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 2.38% 2.61% 3.47% 0.88% -9.97% 16.35%

For the past year Banner Corporation had bearish trend while Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.