Comparison of Banner Corporation (BANR) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 54 3.64 N/A 4.09 14.49 First Community Bankshares Inc. 33 4.81 N/A 2.29 14.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Community Bankshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banner Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Banner Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Banner Corporation and First Community Bankshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% First Community Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Banner Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, First Community Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Banner Corporation and First Community Bankshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First Community Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Banner Corporation has a consensus target price of $62, and a 10.38% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Banner Corporation shares and 42.6% of First Community Bankshares Inc. shares. 2.4% are Banner Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of First Community Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% First Community Bankshares Inc. -0.57% -0.9% -2.48% -4.14% 1.29% 5.05%

For the past year Banner Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Community Bankshares Inc.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors First Community Bankshares Inc.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.